StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

