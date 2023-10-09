StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.10.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $86.69 and a one year high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $9,095,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $1,333,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

