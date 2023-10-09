StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.27.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $204.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

