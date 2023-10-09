StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.06.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Creative Planning lifted its position in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Trex by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

