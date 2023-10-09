StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

