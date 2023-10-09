StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.71). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,295,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,069,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,295,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $809,250. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 487,785 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 475,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after buying an additional 335,690 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 284,007 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

