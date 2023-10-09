StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.19.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. UDR has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $87,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

