StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Unifi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UFI opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Unifi has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,198 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $48,586.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,798,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 18.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 26.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Unifi by 73.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.