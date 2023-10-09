StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

