StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.10. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,429.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,505,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Vector Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

