StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $437.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.16. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $251.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.65 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VNET Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VNET Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,586,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VNET Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

