StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

