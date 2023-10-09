StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

