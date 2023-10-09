StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD stock opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 162.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

