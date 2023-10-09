StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

