StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

AROW stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

