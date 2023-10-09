StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

