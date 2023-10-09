StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,078,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,167,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 258,876 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,415,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

