StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

