StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.40 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after buying an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CAE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,422,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.