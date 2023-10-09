StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on C. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,264,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

