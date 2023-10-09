StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 19,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,346. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,419,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 170.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,340,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,551 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

