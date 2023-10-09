StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 2,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,463,000 after buying an additional 817,038 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after buying an additional 282,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 256,264 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

