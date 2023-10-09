StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FFIC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 4,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,675. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $357.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flushing Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Flushing Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

