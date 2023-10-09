StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -89.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

