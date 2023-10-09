StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

