StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.90.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

