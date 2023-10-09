StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MUFG opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
