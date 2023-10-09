StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of NN from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NN Stock Performance

NN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 4,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.83. NN has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. NN had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NN by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NN by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

