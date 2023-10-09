StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $40.00 to $45.33 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $136,127.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 831.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 563,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $22,089,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.