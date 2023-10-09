StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 159,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $820.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

