StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trinseo

Trinseo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. The business had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

In related news, CFO David Phillip Stasse bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Phillip Stasse bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,500 shares of company stock worth $379,160. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $113,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 24.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Trinseo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.