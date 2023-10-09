StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

UVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.16 million, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $339.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,628.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $3,389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

