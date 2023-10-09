StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,663 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

