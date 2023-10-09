StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

