StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the local business review company's stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YELP. Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.56.

Yelp Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE YELP opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $539,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $539,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,037 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

