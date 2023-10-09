StockNews.com Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDXS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 553,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,140,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 353,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

