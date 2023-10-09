StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NYSE:NEU traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.67. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,808. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $288.06 and a 12 month high of $475.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.61 and a 200 day moving average of $418.69.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

