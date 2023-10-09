Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $15.87 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,470.41 or 1.00104283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00027593 USD and is up 14.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.