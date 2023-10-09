Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $807,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.4% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day moving average is $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

