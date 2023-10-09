SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. Stephens began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STKL

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.04 on Monday. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.