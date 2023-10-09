SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $291.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.07.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
