SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $291.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SVB Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.