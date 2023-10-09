SwissBorg (CHSB) Market Cap Hits $162.88 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $162.88 million and $9.15 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

