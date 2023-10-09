SWS Partners Acquires 689 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 479,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,725. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

