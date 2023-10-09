SWS Partners Buys 1,610 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Workday were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.12. The stock had a trading volume of 320,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,465. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.67 and its 200 day moving average is $214.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,740 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.