SWS Partners Buys 447 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 317,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,135. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

