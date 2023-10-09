SWS Partners Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. 617,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

