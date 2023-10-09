SWS Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 585,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $60.83. 216,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,460. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

