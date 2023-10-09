SWS Partners Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 254,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

