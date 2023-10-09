SWS Partners Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SWS Partners reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.33. 331,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,892. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,460. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

